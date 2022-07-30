Hayley Keating, 32, was convicted of manslaughter in the death of Matthew Wormleighton in May of last year. She was sentenced to six years in prison today at Bristol Crown Court.

Keating summoned emergency services to their home in Forts Orchard, Chilthorne Domer, at 4.37am on Friday 14 May 2021, where she made admissions, including that she was responsible for’stabbing’ Mr Wormleighton and that he was dying. She later claimed, during the 999 call to the ambulance service, that she had thrown a knife at him out of rage.

According to the court, the two had been arguing prior to Mr Wormleighton’s death, and Keating had followed him through the house before the incident.

Paramedics discovered Mr Wormleighton, 45, critically injured with a 10cm single stab wound and took him to hospital, where he died later that day.

Yesterday, Keating was found not guilty of murder but convicted of manslaughter.

In sentencing Keating, Judge William Hart stated that she intended to cause Mr Wormleighton bodily harm but did not intend to kill him.

Keating was not under immediate threat at the time of the incident and, after retrieving a knife from the kitchen, stabbed Mr Wormleighton in anger as he attempted to leave, according to the judge.

Judge Hart acknowledged that Keating’s relationship with the victim was ‘toxic.’

“Our thoughts and sympathies go out to Matthew Wormleighton’s family, who continue to suffer the tragic loss of a family man who was clearly hugely loved,” Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond said. “They have shown incredible courage throughout the police investigation and this trial, and I thank them for their support.”

Jurors determined that Hayley Keating’s actions last May caused the fatal injuries that resulted in Mr Wormleighton’s death, and she now faces significant prison time for her actions.

“This case demonstrates once again the devastation that can be caused by knife-related violence.”