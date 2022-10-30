A woman who murdered and decapitated her friend before putting her in a suitcase and dumping the body has been sentenced to life in jail

Jemma Mitchell will serve at least 34 years for killing 67-year-old Mee

Kuen Chong at her London home in June 2021..

Aggravating factors included that the killing was carried out for gain, and

the manner in which she treated Ms Chong’s body, the judge said.

“I am driven to the conclusion that you are extremely devious,” he added.

On Friday, Judge Richard Marks KC was broadcast handing down his sentence

to the 38-year-old at the Old Bailey.

Mitchell became the first murderer and the first woman to be sentenced on

television in England and Wales, after rules were changed to allow cameras

into courtrooms.

“There is the chilling aspect of what you did to and with her body after

you killed her,” the judge said.

“You have shown absolutely no remorse and it appears you are in complete

denial as to what you did, notwithstanding what in my judgment amounted to

overwhelming evidence against you.”

Ms Chong’s body had been found in woodland in Salcombe by a holidaymaker,

and her head was discovered nearby a few days later.

The pathologist who carried out a post-mortem examination on Ms Chong was

unable to ascertain the cause of death because of the level of

decomposition, but could determine a fracture to her skull.

The injury was likely to have been caused by being hit with a weapon and Ms

Chong’s ribs probably broke when Mitchell put her into a suitcase, the

court previously heard.

The cold-hearted killer who decapitated her friend

The prosecution claimed Mitchell hatched a plan to murder the vulnerable

widow after befriending her through a church group.

When Ms Chong backed out of giving her £200,000 to pay for repairs to her

rundown £4 million home, Mitchell killed her and forged a will to inherit

the bulk of her estate – worth more than £700,000.

She also forged the signature of a man named Virgil, “an erstwhile

neighbour of yours who had died some months earlier”, Judge Marks said.

“Following his death you have managed to gain access to his room and you

took from that room, various papers of his, including his passport, as well

as his mobile phone,” he said.

“A short time later you rang a phone company pretending to be him, giving

his name and date of birth and you had the phone reactivated.”

Ms Chong’s sister Amy Chong joined the hearing by video link from Malaysia

and provided a victim impact statement to be read by the prosecution.

In it she said she suffers sleepless nights and was “shocked and saddened”

she had to go through “such a horrifying ordeal and tragic” death.

“We still do not understand how she died. Did she suffer? This mystery will

haunt me forever,” she said.

Before proceedings began, Mitchell blew kisses to her mother with whom she

shared the £4m family home in north-west London, who was sitting in the

public gallery.

Speaking outside court, the defendant’s mother Hillary Collard said she was

“absolutely agog” that her daughter had been convicted with so little

forensic evidence and vowed to appeal.

She claimed there was no dead body in the suitcase and it was instead full

of “crockery, cutlery and tea towels”.

She added: “She offered me to go to Salcombe with her. If she had a dead

body she would not have asked me to go with her, would she?”

Following her conviction, Det Ch Insp Jim Eastwood said: “Mitchell has

never accepted

responsibility for Ms Chong’s murder so there are questions which remain

unanswered.

“Why she kept her body for a fortnight, why she decapitated her, why she

deposited her remains in Salcombe.

“What we do know is that these were evil acts carried out by an evil woman

and the only motive clearly was one of financial gain