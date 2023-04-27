Thursday, April 27, 2023
A woman who robbed an elderly woman of her handbag as she went to play bingo has been jailed for more than three years

Michelle Hall, 57, approached the 72-year-old victim outside the Winners Bingo Hall, in Hill Street, Wisbech, at about 7.30pm on 5 February, and asked her for £2 for food.

As the woman went to get some money out of her wallet, Hall grabbed it and hit her in the face, causing scratches.

There was a tussle between the two and Hall grabbed the woman’s handbag.

Hall once again hit the victim in the face before running off with the handbag and wallet.

She was identified on CCTV and arrested that evening.

Yesterday (26th April), at Peterborough Crown Court, Hall, of South Brink, Wisbech, was jailed for three years and six months having pleaded guilty to robbery.

