A woman who spat in the face of one cop and then racially abused another has been jailed

Emergency services were called to Forest Road East, Radford, following reports of a disturbance.

When police arrived at the scene, Megan Hill became aggressive and had to be restrained by officers.

As continued attempts were made to calm the situation, Hill then spat in the face of an officer and was duly arrested.

Following this assault, which happened at around 9pm on Tuesday (21 February), the 26-year-old was brought into custody.

She then subjected another police officer to a torrent of racial abuse.

Hill was charged with assaulting an emergency worker and a racially aggravated public order offence.

Having pleaded guilty to both charges, she appeared before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (23 February) for sentencing.

Hill, of Hamilton Road, Carrington, was sentenced to nine months in prison and ordered to pay £100 in compensation.

PC Chris Wilson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our officers dedicate their lives to helping people and simply don’t deserve to be abused in this abhorrent manner.

“No police officer, or indeed any emergency service worker, should have to deal with this – it should never simply be considered as just a part of the job.

“Nottinghamshire Police has a complete zero-tolerance against all forms of hate crime and won’t hesitate to take robust action against anyone who behaves this way.

“Hill crossed a line by acting in the manner she did, and I sincerely hope she uses her time in prison to reflect on her actions and try to better herself going forward.”