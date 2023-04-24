A woman who stabbed an elderly woman at a house in Knutsford has been jailed

Laura Parry appeared at Chester Crown Court on Thursday 20 April, where she was sentenced to six-years in prison.

The 58-year-old of Ella Grove, Knutsford, had previously pleaded guilty to a section 18 assault and possession of a knife.

During the hearing the court heard how the incident began at around 9am on Tuesday 6th December 2022 when Parry began to bombard the victim with abusive phone calls.

During the calls, she threatened the 87-year-old and told her that she would attend her address in Knutsford with a knife.

Following repeated threats, Parry attended the address at around 10.30am that day armed with a large silver knife.

Parry was heavily intoxicated and upon her arrival at the victims address she entered the property and struck the woman in the back causing her to fall to the floor.

The victim initially believed that she had only been punched but, after getting to her feet, she managed to remove the knife from Parry and discard it outside.

The victim then received a phone call from a neighbour who had heard the disturbance and called the police.

Officers quickly attended the address and Parry was arrested at the scene and later charged in connection with the incident.

The victim was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital where she received treatment for her injuries.

Following today’s sentencing, Detective Constable Jamie Roberts, who led the investigation said: “The victim in this case is a vulnerable elderly woman who has tried her best to support the victim.

“Despite all her efforts, Parry attended the address that day intent on harming the woman and showed no regard for the impact that her actions would have.

“Thankfully, because of pure chance, the victim did not sustain life threatening injuries and she continues to recover from the attack.

“However, while her wounds have now healed, she will never be able to forget what happened that day. Although, I do hope that the swift conclusion of the case, and the sentence handed to Parry, will provide her with some closure.”