Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Wednesday, March 22, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A woman who travelled from London to Cambridge to deal drugs has been jailed

A woman who travelled from London to Cambridge to deal drugs has been jailed

by uknip247

Police raided a home in Fulbourn Road, Cambridge, on 13 September last year after suspecting Courtnie Jevans was dealing class A drugs.

Inside they found the 23-year-old alongside drug users. Officers also found three mobile phones, one which was linked to dealing class A drugs.

Through their investigations police were able to show that Jevans had travelled between London and Cambridge between July and September to operate a county line.

At Huntingdon Crown Court on Friday (17 March) Jevans, of Sunnybank, Newton Abbot, Devon, was sentenced to two years and six months in prison after previously pleading guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Jevans was one of 44 people arrested across Cambridgeshire in September and October last year as part of Operation Hypernova.

It was launched to make the county a hostile place towards county lines drug dealers, prevent further exploitation of young and vulnerable people and reduce serious street-based violence.

Officer dismantled 33 county lines and took class A and B drugs worth more than £600,000 off the streets of Cambridgeshire. Cash, assets and several weapons were also seized.

Detective Constable Tom Corbett, who investigated, said: “Jevans was operating a fairly sophisticated county line, bringing drugs from London to sell in Cambridge on a regular basis.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind those travelling to Cambridge to deal drugs that they are not welcome and will be targeted by police.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

PM welcomes England cricket heroes to Downing Street

People still eligible for mpox vaccine urged to come forward

Landfill companies that caused misery for residents hit with fines

A man has been jailed for several burglaries in Southampton

A Nuneaton man who threatened a victim with a bowie knife and helped to imprison and beat another in a flat for several hours...

On Wednesday afternoon, a teen was stabbed in Maitland Park and is in critical condition in hospital

A murder investigation has been launched in Northampton following the death of a 16-year-old

Man sentenced for fraudulent activity against elderly woman

Have you seen missing Robert Scarlett, 19, from Fleet?

A career burglar and his girlfriend who stole and then pawned thousands of pounds worth of jewellery have been jailed

A man from Huddersfield who placed offensive stickers around the town has been sentenced to 27 months imprisonment at Leeds Crown Court

A driver who mounted the pavement and deliberately hit another man before driving off in Solihull has been jailed for 13 years

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More