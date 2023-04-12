A woman who used her allotment to feed over a thousand people during the cost of living crisis was heartbroken when it was destroyed by unknown vandals

Carly Burd revealed in a heartbreaking video posted online how thugs broke into her allotment and poured “five kilogrammes of salt” on her land, destroying enough onions and potatoes to feed hundreds of people.

Carly Burd, 43, began growing her own vegetables in July 2022 and claims to have fed 1,600 people despite the nation’s soaring food prices.

Carly revealed the senseless destruction in a heartbreaking video. Picture: TikTok/carlyburd43

The mother-of-three, who suffers from multiple sclerosis and lupus and receives disability benefits, began growing in her own backyard before supplying the local community with fresh produce from a nearby allotment.

Carly revealed on Saturday, April 8, that heartless thugs had ravaged the patch.

“I just came down on Saturday morning and tasted and saw [the salt],” she explained.

“Over five kilogrammes of salt have been poured over my garden.” It wasn’t a child who grabbed it, but rather an adult who knew what they were doing.

Carly claims over 5 kilos of salt were poured over the earth. Picture: TikTok/carlyburd43

“What’s heartbreaking is that those onions were planted by children, who worked hard to give back to their community.”

“I felt like I got punched in the face.” There is no other explanation.

“Who would do such a thing?” It’s the most repulsive act I’ve ever witnessed.

“Not only will it affect a large number of people, but it will also have an impact on nature.”

“Everything in the ground, all the worms, they’re all dead.” It has a huge impact.”

Carly, from Harlow, Essex, has vowed she will not be deterred and will carry on with her important work.

She is now planning to transform the ruined patch into an outdoor gathering space for the local community to enjoy meals and refreshments.

Carly also intends to grow vegetables in a different area of the allotment so that she can continue to provide food parcels to those in need.

“We’ll keep moving forward,” she said. “We’re going the other way, digging up as much as we can to get as much veg in the ground as possible.”

“But affecting 300 people – that’s a lot of vegetables I’ve just lost in the ground.”

“We can’t plant anything on that land.” Because nothing will grow, we’ll have an outdoor space with a tea and coffee bar.

“Instead, we’ll invite the community over for meal nights.”

“All I can do right now is keep going; I can’t do anything else.”

Carly set up a GoFundMe page to help her get back on her feet, and it surpassed its £4,000 goal, raising more than £38,000.