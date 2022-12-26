A woman who was injured in an explosion in Jersey earlier this month has died

Kathleen McGinness, 73, lived in a building next to the Haut Du Mont flats in St Helier, which were destroyed early on December 10th.

She was taken to hospital after the explosion but died on Christmas Day, according to Jersey Police.

The cause of the explosion on Pier Road is still being investigated.

In an earlier statement, Chief of the States of Jersey Police Robin Smith expressed his condolences to all affected families.

“This incident has been incredibly difficult for everyone involved, and I would like to commend the families for their fortitude in the face of such tragic circumstances,” he said.

“The island is right behind them and ready to help, but first and foremost, we’re there to give them privacy and time to grieve.”

He stated that Ms McGinness’ family was being assisted by specially trained officers.

Following post-mortem examinations, the identities of the nine other people killed in the three-story residential building were confirmed.

Peter Bowler, 72, Raymond Brown, 71, Romeu and Louise De Almeida, 67 and 64, Derek and Sylvia Ellis, 61 and 73, Ken and Jane Ralph, 72 and 71, and Billy Marsden, 63, were among them.