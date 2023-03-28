A woman who was left in a serious condition following a robbery at her home has died

Officers were called just after 1.50pm on Saturday 25 March, to reports that an elderly woman had been found lying on the floor in her home on Grayson Avenue in Pakefield.

The incident is believed to have occurred during the hours of darkness at some point between the evening of Friday 24 March and early Saturday morning, 25 March.

The victim was found conscious but in a serious condition and was taken to James Paget Hospital for treatment. Sadly, the woman died at hospital in the early hours of this morning, Monday 27 March.

It is reported that the victim – aged in her 80s – heard a noise at her door, at which point two masked males forced entry into her home and knocked her to the ground. Her handbag was stolen, which has since been located in Nelson Road, Pakefield, however a purse contained with the bag is still missing.

Currently there have been no arrests.