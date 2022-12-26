A woman who was murdered after a shooting at a Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve has been named as Elle Edwards

The 26-year-old was with her sister and friends at The Lighthouse in Wallasey when she was shot in the head by a gunman who also fired at four men.

She is not believed to have been the intended target, Merseyside Police said.

Officers continue to hunt for the gunman who fled in a dark-coloured car, believed to be a Mercedes.

The gunman fired several shots at the entrance to the pub, which was packed with mainly young people, at about 23:50 GMT on Saturday.

Ms Edwards was rushed to Arrowe Park Hospital where she was pronounced dead, Merseyside Police said.

A 28-year-old man from Beechwood, Wirral, is currently in a critical condition in hospital with a gunshot wound to the body.

In addition a 22-year-old man from Beechwood suffered injuries to his legs, a 24-year-old man from Wallasey suffered an injury to his hand and a 33 year-old man suffered an injury to his wrist. None of the injuries suffered by these men are life threatening.

Det Supt Sue Coombs, of Merseyside Police, said: “No family should have to be faced with this ordeal at any time but at Christmas, which should be a time of peace and celebration, it makes is so much harder to bear.”

She described the shooting as “callous and cold blooded” and vowed: “We will not rest until we find the people responsible.

“Our investigation will rely heavily on information we receive from the public and I urge members of the local community, who have any information which could help us, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or contact @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000948723.