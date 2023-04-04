A woman who was the victim of domestic violence has said how the incident left her heartbroken after her former partner was jailed for more than two years





Mark Forder, 55, pleaded guilty of grievous bodily harm without intent after he threw an ashtray in the direction of the victim, causing significant injuries to her face and dislodging some of her teeth.



The incident happened on 10 June 2021 whilst they were in the bedroom of their home address in Leighton Buzzard.



The victim managed to get to a neighbour’s house and called the police and the ambulance service.



When questioned about the incident, Forder claimed that it has been an accident and he had thrown the ashtray onto the bed, but it had then bounced up and hit the victim in the face.



However, during a court hearing he then claimed that he had intended to throw the ashtray directly at her, which led the judge to declare that he had forfeited his right to a reduction in sentence.



Forder, of The Grove, Silsoe, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Friday 24 March to a total of two years and three months in prison, as well as being ordered to pay £500 compensation to the victim and will be subject to a two-year restraining order when he is released.



In a victim impact statement read out in court, the victim said: “I feel heart broken, I feel shocked and afraid. From this I am very scared of the man who said loved me, said he would protect me from anyone and anything.



“This has caused me an awful lot of pain physically from the cuts but also emotionally due to having the scars which will remind me of this incident for the rest of my life. This has made me feel completely lost, ugly and afraid for the future and not being able to trust anyone again.”



Investigating Officer Sian McLean, of Bedfordshire Police’s Emerald team, said: “I am pleased that Forder received a custodial sentence and will be the subject of a restraining order after the amount of distress and fear he caused the victim with his violent actions.



“Violence of any kind is completely unacceptable, and if someone is making you feel unsafe in your own home, we can help.



“In Bedfordshire, we remain committed to tackling male violence against women and girls with several initiatives and projects at the forefront of the work we do in order to create a safer environment for women and girls across our county.



“Our experienced team of specialist officers is here to support victims of domestic violence, and would encourage them to speak out so that we can provide help, investigate, and bring these kind of perpetrators to justice.”