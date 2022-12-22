Thursday, December 22, 2022
Thursday, December 22, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Woman Who Went Missing After Leaving A Party Last Weekend Has Been Confirmed Dead
Home BREAKING A woman who went missing after leaving a party last weekend has been confirmed dead

A woman who went missing after leaving a party last weekend has been confirmed dead

by @uknip247

Josie George, a self-employed creative director and casting agent in London, went missing on Sunday, December 18, after leaving a West London party in an Uber.

Friends and family became increasingly concerned about her well-being. The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that Josie was found dead on Tuesday, December 20, following a search. Her death was said to be unexpected but not suspicious.

AMet Police spokesperson said: “On Tuesday, 20 December, shortly before 11.30 a.m., police were called to a hotel on Tower Bridge Road, SE1, after a woman’s body was discovered.

“The death is being investigated because it was unexpected but not suspicious. Her next of kin have been notified. A report for the coroner will be prepared.”

Friends and family paid tribute to Josie on social media, with friend Sly Augustin writing on Instagram: “Josie George, our dear friend, died on Monday, December 19th.

“Her friends and family are understandably distraught and struggling to cope with the loss. We respectfully request that her family and friends be given time to process her death during this extremely difficult time. Thank you very much.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Police in Rotherham are continuing to ask for your help to find...

Do you recognise this man?

Two suspected rogue traders have been arrested in connection with allegations they...

Have you seen Craig Barrett from Bournemouth?

Michael Bond is still missing from Shanklin

Fans are hoping for the return of BBC hit series Line of...

First Picture of the two young brothers who were allegedly murdered by...

A man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing aboard...

A former gymnastics instructor from Sussex who groomed and abused some of...

First picture of Sixteen year old Jamaly Samba Baibu who was stabbed...

Police launch investigation after man in his forties is found dead in...

M20 motorway closed London Bound near West Malling after life changing collision

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"