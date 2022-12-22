A woman who went missing after leaving a party last weekend has been confirmed dead

Josie George, a self-employed creative director and casting agent in London, went missing on Sunday, December 18, after leaving a West London party in an Uber.

Friends and family became increasingly concerned about her well-being. The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that Josie was found dead on Tuesday, December 20, following a search. Her death was said to be unexpected but not suspicious.

AMet Police spokesperson said: “On Tuesday, 20 December, shortly before 11.30 a.m., police were called to a hotel on Tower Bridge Road, SE1, after a woman’s body was discovered.

“The death is being investigated because it was unexpected but not suspicious. Her next of kin have been notified. A report for the coroner will be prepared.”

Friends and family paid tribute to Josie on social media, with friend Sly Augustin writing on Instagram: “Josie George, our dear friend, died on Monday, December 19th.

“Her friends and family are understandably distraught and struggling to cope with the loss. We respectfully request that her family and friends be given time to process her death during this extremely difficult time. Thank you very much.”