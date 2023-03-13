A woman who went on a first date with a man to IKEA has spoken of her horror after he told her he didn’t want to see her again because she was “bigger than he thought”

The woman, who goes by the Twitter handle @TheRealFlups, was left in her car crying after the man called her after their date at IKEA on Saturday to say he no longer wanted to go out to dinner with her.

The woman, who took to Twitter to vent to her followers, was inundated with messages of support and encouragement. Her initial post stated: “So… I’m having a little cry right now in my car. This afternoon, I foolishly went on a date. We had met at IKEA and were supposed to go out to dinner. He called me as I was driving there to say he didn’t want to continue. What’s the reason? I’m bigger than he expected…”

She later tweeted: “…my already low self-esteem has plummeted through the floor. I’m so fat and ugly. So, in response to my question about what’s wrong with me, I suppose I’ve found out.

“Still sobbing in the IKEA parking lot. As my face is a hideous mess, I can’t even go back inside and cheer myself up by buying unnecessary crap. You know how it goes with sticks and stones. However, words can cause harm. My ex-husband used to call me Barry after the fattest man in Britain, and this afternoon’s incident has been particularly distressing. My heart is even more broken, and my confidence has vanished.”

Her post has received nearly 3,000 messages of encouragement from followers. Someone stated: “I know you’re feeling down right now, but once you get back up, you’ll realise he did you a favour. You didn’t have to waste any more time on this pathetic and awful person. You’re worth a thousand dollars to him.”

Another was added: “Please accept my apologies on behalf of all normal men everywhere. I’m not sure what’s going on with single men these days; some of the stories I’ve heard are unbelievable. I didn’t deserve you, so let’s move on.”

Another Twitter user expressed their support, writing: “I’ve never understood why people must be so cruel. You’re obviously not his type. That’s life, but he shouldn’t have made it so personal and hurtful. I know that saying you escaped a red flag isn’t going to help you today, but please don’t let his worthless opinion bother you any longer.”

However, in a happy ending, the woman was completely overwhelmed by all of the responses she received. She tweeted today: “I can’t thank you enough for all of your lovely responses and messages. It means a lot to me, and I will read each one. This “fat” muppet adores all of you.