A woman’s body is discovered in a London alleyway: Neighbors report hearing “screaming in the middle of the night” as police investigate a death.

The woman was discovered at 1pm on Sunday afternoon on Grange Road in Tottenham

Police have launched an investigation into the death of a woman whose body was discovered in a London alleyway.

The woman, whose identity has not yet been released, was discovered ‘unresponsive’ on Grange Road in Tottenham at 1.08pm on Sunday, April 2.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, which was located on a long alleyway behind a collection of homes and warehouses.

Neighbours reported hearing screaming in the early hours of the morning, describing it as if a man and a woman were arguing loudly.

‘Police were called to Grange Road, N17 at 1.08pm on Sunday, 2 April following reports of an unresponsive woman,’ a Metropolitan Police spokesperson told MailOnline.

Officers and medics from the London Ambulance Service were called, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

‘Enquiries are being conducted to determine her identity and next of kin.

‘The death is being treated as unexpected and is being investigated. There have been no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.’

‘We heard screaming in the early morning, it sounded like a man and a woman arguing very loudly,’ one neighbour told the Evening Standard. I mistook it for a husband and wife squabble and tried to ignore them.’

Another neighbour told the newspaper they saw the woman’s body being ‘pulled out on a stretcher’ around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

‘We were called at 1.10pm yesterday (2 April) to reports of an incident near Grange Road, Tottenham,’ a London Ambulance Service spokesperson said

‘We dispatched several resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, a medic in a fast response car, an incident response officer, and a clinical team manager,’ said the statement.

‘Unfortunately, despite our crews’ best efforts, a person died at the scene.’

Anyone with information should contact the police at 101 and reference 3179/2 April.

