A woman’s family has paid tribute to her after she died in a car accident in Newport

Saturday, January 28, 2023

On January 16, just after 3 p.m., we were called to a collision on High Street involving a lorry and a pedestrian.
Brigid O’Hara Murray, 81, of Totland, died as a result of the accident.
Specialist officers assisted her family, who have now paid tribute to her.
“We are deeply saddened by the death of our beloved sister Brigid,” they said.
Her death has left a void in our family, where she was adored not only as a sister, but also as an aunt and cousin. She is also remembered by a large circle of friends and colleagues on the island, across the UK, and around the world. We are grateful to the police and emergency services for their prompt arrival at the scene.
“We are deeply moved by the numerous floral tributes, both at the accident site and on social media. The fact that almost all of them are from complete strangers is heartbreaking, and we would like to express our gratitude to the senders.”
A 24-year-old Bembridge man was arrested and released under investigation on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.
We are still looking into this incident. Anyone with information or dash cam footage who has not already contacted us should dial 101 and quote reference number 44230020631.

