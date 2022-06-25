A white BMW was stopped by police on the A259 in Bognor Regis on November 20, 2020.

Kevin Griffin, 42, and his 32-year-old partner Sam Halliwell, both of Tiller Close, Yapton, were arrested.

A subsequent search of their home address yielded nearly half a kilogramme of cocaine with an estimated street value of £51,000.

A total of nearly £8,000 in cash was also recovered, as well as various weapons and drug paraphernalia.

The investigation revealed that both were involved in supplying cocaine to local drug users, with delivery arrangements made via mobile phone.

HHJ Melville heard on Thursday, June 16, at Portsmouth Crown Court, how both Halliwell and Griffin admitted their guilt early in the criminal proceedings.

Both were sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years. At a later date, a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing will be held.

“We will continue to target those within our community who seek to cause harm by supplying illegal drugs,” said Detective Inspector Alan Pack of the West Sussex Community Investigation Team.

“We rely on the public for assistance, and we encourage anyone with information about drug abuse to report it online or by calling 101.” The increased police activity results in safer streets for all of us.”

You can also report it online or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.