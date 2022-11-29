A Yaxham man has been jailed for 25 weeks, just three days after being handed a suspended prison sentence for a series of offences including assaults

Elliot Hull, 22, of Priors Grove, Yaxham, near Dereham, appeared before Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Monday 21 November 2022.

He admitted a range of charges.

They were:

Common assault on a man in his 20s in Shipdham Road, Dereham, on 7 June 2022

Possession of cannabis in Charles Close, Dereham, on 9 May 2022

Breach of a Community Protection Notice on August 18 and October 20 2022

Assaults on a male and female, both in their 30s, in Charles Close, Dereham, on 10 June 2022

Breach of a previous probation order

As a result, he was handed 10 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, a thinking skills’ course, 150 hours of unpaid work, and 25 RAR (rehabilitation activity requirement) days.

He was also issued a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) banning him from entering Charles Close, Dereham, or encouraging or requesting anyone else to do so on his behalf.

In addition, he was ordered to pay £200 to a victim in Charles Close.

On Thursday 24 November Hull again appeared before Norwich Magistrates’ Court to face further charges following an incident in Southend, Dereham, on Tuesday 22 November – 24 hours after he had left court with a suspended sentence.

He pleaded guilty to:

Two counts of assaulting an emergency worker

Three counts of threatening behaviour

One count of assault

As a result, magistrates activated his suspended sentence with immediate effect, and he was imprisoned for 25 weeks.

The CBO remains in place until November 2027.

PC Kirsty Clements from Breckland Operational Partnership Team (OPT) said: “It’s disappointing that Hull went on to reoffend less than 36 hours after leaving court on Monday, having been issued a suspended sentence.

“This new incident was a random and unprovoked assault on members of the public, where Hull spat at them twice, both times making contact.

“Sadly, after being arrested, the incident further escalated to assaults, both verbally and physically, towards police officers.”