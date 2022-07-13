Crimestoppers, an independent charity, is offering a reward for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for the attack.

Sasha was shot at a party in Consort Road, SE15, shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday, May 23, 2021.

Sasha’s head injuries that night were catastrophic. As a result, she can now only say a few words and requires constant medical attention.

Sasha is frequently in excruciating pain as a result of her injuries, and her movement is now severely restricted.

She has two young sons, and they, as well as Sasha’s family, are dealing with this daily heartbreak.

This is a truly horrific case, and Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for anyone who can help.