Emergency services were called around 9.40 p.m. yesterday (Saturday, July 9) by the Ambulance Service to a report that a boy had entered the water and become entangled at Dawber Delph, Appley Bridge.

Following a search, the body of a 16-year-old boy was recovered from the water by emergency personnel. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been notified, and our hearts go out to them at this time.

The death is not being investigated as suspicious, and the coroner will be notified in due course.