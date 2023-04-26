A young child taken to hospital after conservatory blaze in Ramsgate

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a conservatory fire in Rose Gardens, Minster, near Ramsgate.

Three fire engines attended, and crews wearing breathing apparatus tackled the blaze using a main jet and cleared the property of smoke with a high pressure fan.

A young child was checked over by SECAmb paramedics as a precaution for smoke inhalation.

The fire is believed to have started accidentally and has been linked to the disposal of smoking materials.