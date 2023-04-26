Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Wednesday, April 26, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A young child taken to hospital after conservatory blaze in Ramsgate

A young child taken to hospital after conservatory blaze in Ramsgate

by uknip247

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to  a conservatory fire in Rose Gardens, Minster, near Ramsgate. 

Three fire engines attended, and crews wearing breathing apparatus tackled the blaze using a main jet and cleared the property of smoke with a high pressure fan.

A young child was checked over by SECAmb paramedics as a precaution for smoke inhalation.  

The fire is believed to have started accidentally and has been linked to the disposal of smoking materials.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A biker was discovered injured after colliding with a car at the Blackwall Tunnel

The dangerous journey across the Mediterranean in search of a better life has claimed the lives of at least 70 people while more than...

Maidstone attack: A woman was attacked by a man on the River Medway in Maidstone

Amid the turmoil and violence in Sudan, a second evacuation flight carrying UK nationals has arrived in Cyprus

Filming has begun on the third series of Hope Street

The Bank of England’s top economist, Huw Pill, recently spoke about the need for people in the UK to accept that they are poorer,...

Hundreds of police officers and staff were recognised for acts of bravery, long-service and going above and beyond the call of duty as Nottinghamshire...

Police are asking for the public’s help after a car was set alight

Brentford Ambushed: Seven men arrested as Police Probe Murder

A man who abandoned his Rottweiler in his car on one of the hottest days of the year has been barred from owning a...

Two brothers who carried out a shocking crime spree which included stealing alcohol from a petrol station, smashing windows and the attempted theft of...

Two men jailed and drugs seized following cracked windscreen stop check

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.