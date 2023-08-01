a young cocaine dealer was caught after police officers spotted him making a suspicious phone call to a drug addict

Weather where you are

City knife crime team officers were patrolling the Hyson Green area when they saw a man standing near the entrance of a skate park in Maples Street.

Believing he was waiting to buy drugs, the officers continued to observe him from a distance.

Moments later, they spotted another man walking down the street. The man looked into the police vehicle before reaching into his pocket and pulling out a mobile phone and making a call.

At this point, the man the officers had been observing answered a phone call and the officers formed the opinion that the pair were speaking to each other.

The caller – 20-year-old Abdallah Jama – then made his way into Hawksley Road where he was stopped by officers and searched.

He was found to be in possession of two mobile phones, with one suspected to be a burner phone for the purposes of dealing drugs.

During the search, on 20 June, an officer also felt what he believed to be a bundle of drugs concealed in his underwear.

Jama was taken into custody and found to be in possession of a large quantity of heroin and crack cocaine. He also had a part-smoked cannabis joint.

He was charged with possession with intent to supply heroin, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and possession of cannabis.

