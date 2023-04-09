A young girl was rushed to the hospital after her face was mauled in a vicious dog attack

Following the vicious mauling on Thursday, the child from Nuneaton, Warwickshire, required face surgery.

Police seized and destroyed the dog, and an investigation into the attack on Tryan Road has begun.

‘We’re investigating an incident in which a child was bitten by a dog in the Camp Hill area of Nuneaton on Thursday evening 6 April,’ said a post on the Nuneaton and Bedworth Police Facebook page.

‘The incident occurred inside a house. The child suffered facial injuries that necessitated hospitalisation.’

‘The dog has been seized and destroyed,’ they added. ‘Enquiries are still being conducted.’