A young girl who carried on caring for others when her life was being turned upside down has been given an award for her inspirational attitude

Josie-Leigh Wightman, aged 12, has had to deal with more challenges than most children her age.

After she and her brother were forced to move in with another family member following a difficult period – she refused to give up and stood strong carrying on with her life and caring for her family.

Helping out her family member, caring for the family’s pets, and not missing a day of school or letting issues around her get her down, she took it all in her stride.

Now Josie’s inspirational, caring, and brave attitude has been recognised thanks to Nottinghamshire Police’s Live Our Best Life Awards.

She has been chosen as this year’s Rising Above Adversity Award winner.

The awards are just one way the force is continuing to work with young people from communities across the county and shine a light on the incredible work and attitudes of young people throughout Nottinghamshire.

Tasked with the hard challenge of picking this year’s winner and runner-up Monica Johnson, Youth work project lead, from Nottinghamshire’s Violence Reduction Partnership, explained how Josie’s nomination stood out leaps and bounds to her and her colleague.

Monica said: “Myself and my colleague went through the nominations, and we selected the one that we felt was the most heart-touching.

“It came across as this young person who we now know to be Josie, could have very easily gone the other way potentially and gone down a darker path, so we were both in full agreement.

“It wasn’t an easy job to decide but it was great that we both came to the same conclusion.

“We had no idea of Josie’s gender or any other details about her other than the age on the form – so it was all completely anonymous.

“We saw it as quite important because at only 12-year-old you’re still a little child yourself and the level of responsibilities that this young person was given, I was blown away by the fact that she dealt with it so responsibly.

“She was consistent in attending school, she was helpful and helping her family and caring for the cats – it’s all so touching.”

Twelve-year-old Josie refused to let her situation affect her and found speaking to someone she knew helped her with her thoughts and dealing with the events happening in her life.

Josie said: “When I was staying with my family member we were still going to school, doing our homework, doing the packed lunches and I was helping my brother with his work and putting him to bed.

“I helped take care of our five cats too and made sure they were okay.

“I would also go to my carer’s house every night to have dinner and walk the dogs when I finished.

“When this all happened, I was very sad because I wouldn’t be with that family member for a while.

“But when I went to stay with my other family member I was just trying to help out and do some of the work around the house and looking after my little brother and going to the park to do something.

“I was still going to school and doing my lessons including maths which is my favourite and then coming back and doing my own homework and then playing with my little brother.

“If someone else at my school was in this position, I’d tell them to try their best to cope and to talk to someone about it all.

“I spoke to someone about how I was feeling and if you feel comfortable saying things to them, I’d do it, as it really helped me.”

Josie’s life has now returned to normal, and she is continuing to go to school, spend time with her friends, and continues to have an incredibly positive attitude.

Head of the Violence Reduction Partnership, Monica explained what it was that stood out on the nomination form to her and her colleague and how her story should be an inspiration to others.

She said: “Young people daily go through significant events and this young girl has been dealt a hand of many significant events at the same time so the trauma that she must be going through – but has just got on with it.

“She could have quite easily thought ‘I don’t want to go to school I’m not going’.

“Reading this story, I was blown away by the facts she kept up going to school, kept up feeding the cats, looking after them, making packed lunches and things, and looking after others.

“I just thought this girl is going to go far, she’s got loads of resilience and that’s what makes a winner for me.

“If other young people Josie’s age heard her story, she’d be absolutely outstandingly inspirational.

“Even if you take the smallest bit out of this story such as her continuing to go to school because that is one of the first things young people drop out of.

“What she’s demonstrated is just a perfect example of a young person that looks at life in a positive way and just defies all adversity that’s thrown at her.”

Youth outreach worker and founder of the awards, Romel Davis, explained how much of an inspiration Josie is to other children and young people in her situation or going through a difficult time.

He said: “Hearing Josie’s story, how she coped when her life was turned upside down and she had to be cared for by another family member is so truly inspirational and really warms your heart.

“Some people, especially children may rebel or kick out but Josie took it all in her stride and looked after her family and helped be there for her brother.

“Her selfless actions, bravery, and caring attitude are what’s led her to win this year’s Rising Above Adversity Award and her story is the perfect example of what that award is all about.

“At 12-year-olds what she’s gone through, would be an incredibly scary time but she dealt with it with such resilience and exactly like the winner she is and I know everyone that knows her is incredibly proud of her.”