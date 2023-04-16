A young man aged in his early 20s has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after suffering a number of stab wounds in #Belvedere

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Met Police say they were called at 4:24pm to Sutherland Road.

A spokesman for the Met Police said:

Police were called at 16:24hrs on Sunday, 16 April to Sutherland Road, Belvedere to reports of a disturbance.

Officers responded and following a search of the area a man aged in his early 20s was located with stab injuries. He has been taken to hospital; we await an assessment of his condition.

One man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A number of crime scenes are in place.