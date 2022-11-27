A young man is seen in the first picture smiling while enjoying his 16th birthday cake months before he is killed in a double stabbing

Kearne Solanke, 16, beamingly held the custom cake with his name written in icing and embellished with candles, stars, and crowns.

Police have identified the two teenage boys who were killed by stabbings in south-east London, one mile apart, and they have said they are treating the killings as connected.

The boys, Kearnie Solanke and Charlie Bartolo, both 16 years old, have been named.

On Saturday afternoon, Bartolo was found in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, and Solanke was discovered with stab wounds in Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead.

Det Supt. Richard McDonagh of the Metropolitan police said in Titmuss Avenue: “Homicide colleagues are investigating and are treating the two murders as connected.”

Police are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have seen a dark-colored SUV or 4×4 type with distinctive silver roof bars in the days before the murders in the areas around Sewell Road or Titmuss Avenue, according to McDonagh.

I’m appreciative to the witnesses who have already spoken to us.

“I can assure everyone impacted by these murders that talented detectives will work tirelessly to ascertain what transpired and provide explanations to the families and young victims, he continued.

On Saturday at around 5.10 p.m., police were called in response to reports of injuries at both locations.

Emergency services responded right away, and they discovered a 16-year-old boy with stab wounds at each location, according to McDonagh. Tragically, both boys passed away from their wounds.

In addition, he said, “I join the community in being deeply saddened and outraged by these senseless murders as deputy borough commander of the Met south-east command unit. The bereaved families are receiving support from specialised officers.

Combating violence is a top priority for the Met, according to McDonagh. Days like today serve as a reminder of the significance of our work and the need for the London community to collaborate with us and our partners to prevent future tragedies.

I’m requesting any witnesses who may have seen either incident, he continued. Additionally, I’m curious to talk to anyone who knew Charlie and Kearne and might be able to shed some light on the senseless killings.

A forensics tent could be seen in the cordon of Titmuss Avenue, where a number of teenage boys placed flowers.