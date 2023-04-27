A young woman has been discovered deceased at her boarding school

The 16-year-old was discovered dead by police after being summoned to Wycombe Abbey School in High Wycombe, an hour north of London, shortly before midnight last Friday (April 21).

Her death is not being investigated as suspicious, they said, however the cause of death is unknown.

“Thames Valley Police was called to the Wycombe Abbey School at around 11.40pm on Friday (21/4) after a 16-year-old girl was sadly discovered to have died,” Thames Valley Police stated.

“Her death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious, and a file has been prepared for the coroner.”