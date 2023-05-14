A12 in Essex Closed Northbound Due to Collision

Essex, UK – The A12 in Essex is currently closed northbound between Junction 11 (for the M25) and Junction 12 (near Brentwood) due to a collision involving three cars. In addition to the accident, the A12 is also closed northbound between Junction 12 and Junction 15 due to planned roadworks.

Essex Police officers are at the scene, working alongside National Highways Traffic Officers to manage the traffic and ensure public safety. Drivers are advised to follow the diversion route indicated by the hollow triangle diversion symbol on road signs. The diversion route involves taking the exit for the A1023 towards Brentwood at the interchange, continuing on the A1023 through Brentwood until reaching the Mountnessing roundabout at Junction 12. A signed diversion will then guide motorists from Junction 12 to Junction 15.

Motorists who had planned to travel on this route are advised to allow extra journey time and consider alternate routes or adjust their travel plans accordingly. National Highways provides real-time traffic information through its website, www.trafficengland.com, travel apps, and regional Twitter feed. For up-to-the-minute information, their 24/7 contact centre can be reached at 0300 123 5000.

The closure of the A12 northbound is expected to cause traffic congestion and delays in the area. Commuters and travellers are urged to plan ahead, be patient, and follow the instructions of authorities on the scene. It is important to prioritize safety and exercise caution while driving in the vicinity of closed road sections.