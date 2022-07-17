After being arrested earlier this week by Counter Terrorism Police, a 15-year-old boy from Cowes has been charged with preparing an act of terrorism.

On Monday, the unnamed adolescent was apprehended by Counter Terrorism Policing South East officers with the assistance of Hampshire Constabulary (11th July).

It has been confirmed that the teenager was arrested on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts in accordance with Section 5 of the Terrorism Act of 2006.

He has now been charged with this crime and is being held in custody.

The 15-year-old is scheduled to appear in London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning (Monday).