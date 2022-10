ADVERTISEMENT

Patrols are at the scene of a serious collision involving a car on the coastbound carriageway of the A2 near Dartford. Officers and South East Coast Ambulance Service were called to incident near the junction with the M25, at 10.32am on Saturday 8 October 2022. The coastbound carriageway of the A2 is currently closed while emergency services deal with the incident. The Londonbound carriageway is also closed to allow the air ambulance to land.