Friday, May 12, 2023
Friday, May 12, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING A2 Londonbound Lanes Temporarily closed for Vehicle Recovery Operation after it left the road

A2 Londonbound Lanes Temporarily closed for Vehicle Recovery Operation after it left the road

by uknip247
A2 Londonbound Lanes Temporarily Closed For Vehicle Recovery Operation After It Left The Road

Commuters travelling on the A2 Londonbound in Kent experienced unexpected disruptions on Friday as the road was temporarily closed to facilitate the recovery of a vehicle that veered off the carriageway and collided with a tree.

A2 Londonbound Lanes Temporarily Closed For Vehicle Recovery Operation After It Left The Road
A2 Londonbound Lanes Temporarily Closed For Vehicle Recovery Operation After It Left The Road

The incident occurred shortly before noon, prompting National Highways to take immediate action in order to ensure the safety of motorists and clear the affected area.

A2 Londonbound Lanes Temporarily Closed For Vehicle Recovery Operation After It Left The Road
A2 Londonbound Lanes Temporarily Closed For Vehicle Recovery Operation After It Left The Road
A2 Londonbound Lanes Temporarily Closed For Vehicle Recovery Operation After It Left The Road
A2 Londonbound Lanes Temporarily Closed For Vehicle Recovery Operation After It Left The Road
A2 Londonbound Lanes Temporarily Closed For Vehicle Recovery Operation After It Left The Road
A2 Londonbound Lanes Temporarily Closed For Vehicle Recovery Operation After It Left The Road
A2 Londonbound Lanes Temporarily Closed For Vehicle Recovery Operation After It Left The Road
A2 Londonbound Lanes Temporarily Closed For Vehicle Recovery Operation After It Left The Road
A2 Londonbound Lanes Temporarily Closed For Vehicle Recovery Operation After It Left The Road
A2 Londonbound Lanes Temporarily Closed For Vehicle Recovery Operation After It Left The Road
A2 Londonbound Lanes Temporarily Closed For Vehicle Recovery Operation After It Left The Road
A2 Londonbound Lanes Temporarily Closed For Vehicle Recovery Operation After It Left The Road
A2 Londonbound Lanes Temporarily Closed For Vehicle Recovery Operation After It Left The Road
A2 Londonbound Lanes Temporarily Closed For Vehicle Recovery Operation After It Left The Road
A2 Londonbound Lanes Temporarily Closed For Vehicle Recovery Operation After It Left The Road
A2 Londonbound Lanes Temporarily Closed For Vehicle Recovery Operation After It Left The Road
A2 Londonbound Lanes Temporarily Closed For Vehicle Recovery Operation After It Left The Road
A2 Londonbound Lanes Temporarily Closed For Vehicle Recovery Operation After It Left The Road
A2 Londonbound Lanes Temporarily Closed For Vehicle Recovery Operation After It Left The Road
A2 Londonbound Lanes Temporarily Closed For Vehicle Recovery Operation After It Left The Road
A2 Londonbound Lanes Temporarily Closed For Vehicle Recovery Operation After It Left The Road
A2 Londonbound Lanes Temporarily Closed For Vehicle Recovery Operation After It Left The Road
A2 Londonbound Lanes Temporarily Closed For Vehicle Recovery Operation After It Left The Road
A2 Londonbound Lanes Temporarily Closed For Vehicle Recovery Operation After It Left The Road
A2 Londonbound Lanes Temporarily Closed For Vehicle Recovery Operation After It Left The Road
A2 Londonbound Lanes Temporarily Closed For Vehicle Recovery Operation After It Left The Road
A2 Londonbound Lanes Temporarily Closed For Vehicle Recovery Operation After It Left The Road
A2 Londonbound Lanes Temporarily Closed For Vehicle Recovery Operation After It Left The Road
A2 Londonbound Lanes Temporarily Closed For Vehicle Recovery Operation After It Left The Road
A2 Londonbound Lanes Temporarily Closed For Vehicle Recovery Operation After It Left The Road
A2 Londonbound Lanes Temporarily Closed For Vehicle Recovery Operation After It Left The Road
A2 Londonbound Lanes Temporarily Closed For Vehicle Recovery Operation After It Left The Road
A2 Londonbound Lanes Temporarily Closed For Vehicle Recovery Operation After It Left The Road
A2 Londonbound Lanes Temporarily Closed For Vehicle Recovery Operation After It Left The Road

National Highways swiftly closed one lane of the A2 Londonbound and implemented a reduced speed limit as a precautionary measure. These measures were put in place to protect the recovery team and passing motorists while the vehicle was being recovered from the tree line near Wrotham, located between the A289 and the A227.

The closure has caused significant traffic congestion and delays for commuters travelling between Kent and London. Drivers were urged to exercise patience and seek alternative routes if possible.

Specialized recovery personnel were promptly dispatched to the scene to initiate the careful extraction of the vehicle from the tree line. The recovery operation involved the use of winching equipment to safely dislodge the vehicle.

Despite the complexity of the task, the recovery team successfully completed the operation without any reported injuries or additional incidents.

A2 Londonbound Lanes Temporarily Closed For Vehicle Recovery Operation After It Left The Road
A2 Londonbound Lanes Temporarily Closed For Vehicle Recovery Operation After It Left The Road

National Highways expressed gratitude for the cooperation and understanding of affected motorists throughout the recovery process. Commuters were advised to stay updated on the latest traffic information provided by National Highways and local authorities to plan their journeys accordingly and minimize further disruptions.

As the recovery operation concludes, the A2 Londonbound is expected to reopen and traffic flow will gradually return to normal. However, residual delays may still occur, and motorists are encouraged to remain cautious and attentive while passing through the area.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS
A2 Londonbound Lanes Temporarily Closed For Vehicle Recovery Operation After It Left The Road
A2 Londonbound Lanes Temporarily Closed For Vehicle Recovery Operation After It Left The Road

National Highways and local authorities will provide updates regarding the reopening of the A2 London Bound and any associated traffic advisories. Commuters are advised to stay informed and plan their journeys accordingly to ensure a smooth and safe travel experience.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Company Fined £800k Following Fish Farmer’s Death in the Scottish Highlands

Two dead Dartford Live: Jacob Cloke was a Violent thug with a troubling pattern of abusive behaviour towards women

Suspect in the Killing of Hayley Burke in Dartford Dies in Hospital

Suspect Charged with Grievous Bodily Harm After Incident in Whitstable

Violent Man Sentenced to Prison for Abusing and Controlling Woman in Maidstone

Police Sergeant Dismissed Without Notice for Gross Misconduct Following Off-Duty Assault

Appeal for Information Following a Possible Series of Burglaries Targeting High-Value Items in North London

Police have successfully dismantled a significant cannabis grow operation in a house following reports from the public

Man Rescued After Falling from Scaffolding at St Pancras Chambers, Euston Road, London

Met Officer Dismissed After Misconduct Investigation Reveals Inappropriate Behavior towards Colleagues

Four Arrested: Murder Investigation Launched in Lewisham after Fatal Stabbing

Two Suspects Arrested in Ashford Shop Burglary Investigation

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.