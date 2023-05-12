Commuters travelling on the A2 Londonbound in Kent experienced unexpected disruptions on Friday as the road was temporarily closed to facilitate the recovery of a vehicle that veered off the carriageway and collided with a tree.

A2 Londonbound Lanes Temporarily Closed For Vehicle Recovery Operation After It Left The Road

The incident occurred shortly before noon, prompting National Highways to take immediate action in order to ensure the safety of motorists and clear the affected area.

National Highways swiftly closed one lane of the A2 Londonbound and implemented a reduced speed limit as a precautionary measure. These measures were put in place to protect the recovery team and passing motorists while the vehicle was being recovered from the tree line near Wrotham, located between the A289 and the A227.

The closure has caused significant traffic congestion and delays for commuters travelling between Kent and London. Drivers were urged to exercise patience and seek alternative routes if possible.

Specialized recovery personnel were promptly dispatched to the scene to initiate the careful extraction of the vehicle from the tree line. The recovery operation involved the use of winching equipment to safely dislodge the vehicle.

Despite the complexity of the task, the recovery team successfully completed the operation without any reported injuries or additional incidents.

National Highways expressed gratitude for the cooperation and understanding of affected motorists throughout the recovery process. Commuters were advised to stay updated on the latest traffic information provided by National Highways and local authorities to plan their journeys accordingly and minimize further disruptions.

As the recovery operation concludes, the A2 Londonbound is expected to reopen and traffic flow will gradually return to normal. However, residual delays may still occur, and motorists are encouraged to remain cautious and attentive while passing through the area.

National Highways and local authorities will provide updates regarding the reopening of the A2 London Bound and any associated traffic advisories. Commuters are advised to stay informed and plan their journeys accordingly to ensure a smooth and safe travel experience.