A259 Westbound carriageway to reopen after Royal Albion Hotel fire

Brighton and Hove Council confirmed that the westbound carriageway of the A259 will reopen this evening, Thursday 3rd August, following the devastating blaze that struck the Royal Albion Hotel on 15th July.

Westbound traffic can resume its normal flow, but eastbound traffic must continue following diversions.

Brighton Hotel Fire

Additionally, the A259 will face a complete closure in both directions on Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm to facilitate the Pride Parade. Motorists are advised to plan their routes accordingly during the temporary road closure.