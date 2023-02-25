A27 Closed For Collision Invesigation Work
The A27 in East Sussex is closed in both directions between the A23 and A270 near Brighton due to a Police led incident.

Sussex Police are in attendance and carrying out investigation works.

Diversion Details

Westbound traffic is being diverted via the hollow triangle diversion symbol

  • Exit the A27 onto Carden Avenue headed westbound
  • At the junction with the A23, head northbound onto the A23 to the roundabout with Mill Road Patcham.
  • Re-join the A27