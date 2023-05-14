A316 Closure: Surrey Police Led Incident Causes Traffic Diversion

Motorists in Surrey are facing disruption as the eastbound section of the A316 between the M3 and A314 near Sunbury has been closed due to an ongoing incident led by Surrey Police. The closure also extends to the A316 eastbound entry slip from the A308, leading to traffic diversions via local routes.

Details regarding the nature of the incident have not been disclosed by the authorities, but it is clear that the situation requires immediate attention, resulting in the closure of this vital roadway. Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes and follow the diversions put in place by local authorities.

The closure of the A316, a major commuter route in Surrey, is likely to cause significant delays and inconvenience for drivers. Commuters and travellers are urged to plan their journeys accordingly and allow extra time to reach their destinations. Local roads surrounding the affected area are expected to experience heavier traffic volumes as a result of the diversion.

The Surrey Police have not provided an estimated timeline for the reopening of the road or any additional information about the incident. Motorists are advised to stay updated through official channels, such as local traffic updates and the social media accounts of the Surrey Police.