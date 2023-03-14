Abortion activist convicted of helping a woman access abortion in Poland

This afternoon (14 March) Justyna Wydrzyńska was found guilty of helping someone access an abortion. This is the first case of the prosecution of an abortion activist in Europe. Justyna was sentenced to serve 8 months of community service and given a fine. She was acquitted of the intent to supply medicine to the market.

Justyna is a founding member of the Abortion Dream Team, and campaigns for abortion access in Poland. She previously said she has no regrets about her decision to help “Ania” by posting her her own abortion pills in 2020.

Charlotte Fischer, chair of ASN’s board of trustees, said:

“We are angry that the judge has come to this conclusion today, in spite of the evidence that it was an act of care and empathy. It was Justyna’s name on the court documents, but she has actually put the whole Polish abortion system on trial. She has shown the human need and value of abortion, as a way of women to control their own bodies and lives, as well as the immeasurably cruel ways the Polish state has tried to penalise people whose only crime is helping others. Justyna has made it clear she has no regrets for helping Ania, and we are proud to work alongside her. No matter the judgement, we will continue to fund abortions.”