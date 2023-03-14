Thursday, March 16, 2023
Thursday, March 16, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Abortion activist convicted of helping a woman access abortion in Poland

Abortion activist convicted of helping a woman access abortion in Poland

by uknip247

This afternoon (14 March) Justyna Wydrzyńska was found guilty of helping someone access an abortion. This is the first case of the prosecution of an abortion activist in Europe. Justyna was sentenced to serve 8 months of community service and given a fine. She was acquitted of the intent to supply medicine to the market.

Justyna is a founding member of the Abortion Dream Team, and campaigns for abortion access in Poland. She previously said she has no regrets about her decision to help “Ania” by posting her her own abortion pills in 2020.

Charlotte Fischer, chair of ASN’s board of trustees, said:

“We are angry that the judge has come to this conclusion today, in spite of the evidence that it was an act of care and empathy. It was Justyna’s name on the court documents, but she has actually put the whole Polish abortion system on trial. She has shown the human need and value of abortion, as a way of women to control their own bodies and lives, as well as the immeasurably cruel ways the Polish state has tried to penalise people whose only crime is helping others. Justyna has made it clear she has no regrets for helping Ania, and we are proud to work alongside her. No matter the judgement, we will continue to fund abortions.”

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

A man has died after falling from a tower block in South...

Appointment of the first female Dean of Christ Church the Rev Canon...

Dame Caroline Dinenage, Member of Parliament for Gosport, has welcomed support for...

Government announces team of leading experts to boost energy efficiency

A man has been arrested and a murder investigation has been launched...

A 400-year-old hotel said to be housing Ukrainian refugees was among the...

Police in Sussex are urgently seeking to locate Isabelle who has been...

A man was sentenced to prison after luring his ex-girlfriend to an...

The wheels on this bus no longer go round and round!

Local violence against women offences are reduced thanks to Project Vigilant patrols...

After three people were attacked in Swanley, a man from Sidcup was...

Tropical Cyclone Freddy hit the coast of Southern Africa for a second...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More