Accidental fire closes North London School

A school in North London has been forced to close after a fire destroyed parts of the structure. The fire damaged most of the upper school lobby and reception area at Preston Manor School in Wembley, with footage of the aftermath showing some rooms charred and parts hanging from the ceiling.

According to a notice on the school’s website, the upper school has been closed since the blaze on Wednesday evening (January 18) and will reopen on Monday, January 23. Preston Manor Music Academy will also be closed on Saturday, January 21. The lower school has reopened as usual.

Meanwhile, remote learning sessions have been taking place.

On Wednesday evening, four fire engines and approximately 25 firefighters battled a fire on Carlton Avenue East. Before firefighters arrived, approximately 20 people fled the school building. According to the London Fire Brigade, no injuries were reported. The fire is thought to have been started by accident.

The fire department was called at 8.04pm, and the fire was out by 9.25pm. Crews from Wembley, Willesden, and Stanmore fire stations responded.