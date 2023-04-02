Sunday, April 2, 2023
Sunday, April 2, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING According to a humanitarian organisation named Presidium Network, three British nationals are being held in custody by the Taliban in Afghanistan

According to a humanitarian organisation named Presidium Network, three British nationals are being held in custody by the Taliban in Afghanistan

by uknip247

One of the men has been identified as Kevin Cornwell, 53, from Middlesbrough, who works as a paramedic for a charity. The second man remains unnamed, while the third man is believed to be Miles Routledge, 23, from Birmingham, who was evacuated from Afghanistan by the British Armed Forces in August 2021.

The reason for their detention is reportedly related to a missing license for a weapon stored in Mr. Cornwell’s room.

Presidium Network is representing Mr. Cornwell and the second unnamed man, but not the third British national.

There has been no official communication with the men, but Presidium Network believes that they are in good health and being well-treated.

The Foreign Office has confirmed that it is working to contact the men.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

London Fire Brigade called to HMYOI Feltham

West Midlands Police appeal for information following a Solihull collision which resulted in a pregnant woman losing her baby

Police have released an image of a person of interest after thousands of pounds worth of items were stolen from a shop

Police seal off Holiday Inn hotel and evacuate migrants after ‘suspicious device’ found

A 52-year-old man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for non-recent sex offences against four children

Four men were arrested after a disturbance at a shopping centre in Newtownards’ Circular Road area on Friday, March 31

Former world champion boxer Ken Buchanan has passed away at the age of 77 after a battle with dementia

An investigation has been launched at Thames & Kennet Marina in Caversham

As a result of an Easter traffic backlog, ferry operators have added additional overnight sailings from the Port of Dover

The destructive force of nature has shown its fury once again as at least 21 people have been killed by a spate of tornadoes...

Police have confirmed that an aggravated burglary in Greenford on Friday night is linked to a series of incidents in west and north-west London

Anthony Joshua returned to the ring, facing off against Jermaine Franklin at London’s O2 Arena

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More