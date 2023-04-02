According to a humanitarian organisation named Presidium Network, three British nationals are being held in custody by the Taliban in Afghanistan

One of the men has been identified as Kevin Cornwell, 53, from Middlesbrough, who works as a paramedic for a charity. The second man remains unnamed, while the third man is believed to be Miles Routledge, 23, from Birmingham, who was evacuated from Afghanistan by the British Armed Forces in August 2021.

The reason for their detention is reportedly related to a missing license for a weapon stored in Mr. Cornwell’s room.

Presidium Network is representing Mr. Cornwell and the second unnamed man, but not the third British national.

There has been no official communication with the men, but Presidium Network believes that they are in good health and being well-treated.

The Foreign Office has confirmed that it is working to contact the men.