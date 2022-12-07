Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Wednesday, December 7, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

According To A Senior Pharmacist, A Penicillin Shortage Is Causing Concern That Some Prescriptions Will Not Be Filled As Seasonal Sickness Levels Rise
Home BREAKING According to a senior pharmacist, a penicillin shortage is causing concern that some prescriptions will not be filled as seasonal sickness levels rise

According to a senior pharmacist, a penicillin shortage is causing concern that some prescriptions will not be filled as seasonal sickness levels rise

by @uknip247

Pharmacy director Zeshan Rehmani slammed the Department of Health for being “out of touch” after it proposed giving antibiotics to children in schools to help them fight illnesses such as Strep A, saying: “There are no drugs.” Today, we haven’t been able to obtain any penicillin.”
His warning comes amid concerns that some parents are treating their children with old or expired antibiotics found at home.
As a result, Thorrun Govind, chair of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, warned against self-diagnosis and urged parents to consult their doctor instead.
She has warned that any leftover antibiotics must be returned to pharmacies because children may be given an incorrect dose.
Nine children have died in a recent outbreak of a type of Strep A, an infection that is usually mild and easily treated with the antibiotic amoxicillin.
However, an invasive strain of bacteria known as iGAS has been on the rise this year, particularly among children under the age of ten.
The National Pharmacy Association confirmed that demand for some antibiotics, including those used to treat Strep A infection in children, had increased.
“Pharmacies are having to work very hard to obtain stocks of these antibiotics, and some lines are temporarily unavailable,” according to a statement.

RELATED ARTICLES

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of 21-year-old Omar Abdullah in Westminster have...

A police officer has been cleared of killing 10-year-old Makayah Dermot and...

Police  are appealing for more information or any sightings of Laurence

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn has been elected as the SNP’sWestminster leader...

ITVX launches world-first British Sign Language channel

Detectives are appealing for fresh information relating to the murder of an...

A leading mobile phone retailer is offering free insurance worth up to...

A man has been arrested in Devon on suspicion of people smuggling...

A man who tried to claim £520,000 in life insurance payments after...

Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced he will not be standing...

Hundreds of passenger detrained and evacuated after a 25,000-volt overhead power cable...

Twenty-eight people have run away across the tarmac in Barcelona’s El Prat...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"