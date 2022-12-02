According to data from The Office of National Statistics (ONS), the average UK household spends £58 per month on clothing and footwear, which is roughly 61% less than the pre-pandemic average of £93.60

While total retail spending has returned to pre-pandemic levels, the ongoing cost of living crisis has resulted in consumers purchasing in smaller volumes.

This suggests that, while our overall expenditure is now higher than it was before the pandemic, this is due to rising prices rather than an increase in the quantity of purchases.l

According to the most recent Deloitte Consumer Tracker, expenditure on clothing and footwear was down 14% year-on-year between July and September, with more people looking for discounts when they shop.

As consumers continue to feel the financial strain, there is an increased need for ways to maximize their purchases, many to turn to social media in search of ways to hack their wardrobe.

With this in mind, Chums, an online clothing store, has investigated several of the most viral Tik Tok clothing hacks designed to help your wardrobe last longer, as well as advice on how to be a savvy shopper.

‘Double your wardrobe for free’ – has 346.2m views

With a little creativity, you can achieve multiple looks with the same garments – all without going near a needle and thread. In warmer months , you could tie oversized shirts or t-shirts at the waist for a cropped look. Or with the right accessories, you can repurpose a long shirt into a short dress. One popular tip is to turn a bodysuit into a vest top by folding the bottom of the garment up and under and fastening the poppers at one shoulder underneath the shoulder strap.

‘Re-dyeing your faded favourites’ has 20.7m views

Wear and tear, exposure to sunlight, and many trips through the washing machine all contribute to clothing fading over time. Rather than discarding items once they start to dull, Tik Tok users suggest giving them a new lease of life by re-dyeing them. Hand dye can be purchased online for as little as £3, and re-dyeing works well on everything from denim to sneakers.

A how to ‘Tighten loose pants’ video has 703.1m views

Instead of throwing away old jeans that have become loose, this Tik Tok trend allows you to tighten loose pants with a hidden thread. Simply cut two small holes on the inside of your pants’ waistband at the front with scissors. Make sure you don’t cut all the way through the hem to the side that’s visible! Then thread a shoelace or length of string through one of the holes all the way around the hem until it emerges at the other hole. Attaching the string to a hairpin will make this easier. With each end of the string now visible, you can simply pull and tie them together to give you the fit you want.

‘Painting over stains’ has 3m views

When you combine fabric softener with acrylic paint, the paint becomes more flexible and softer once dry, allowing you to apply it on stained clothing giving your old clothes an entirely new look. For those who are unsure about freestyling their design, there are various stencils available for purchase.

A video entitled ‘Learn basic sewing techniques’ has garnered 107.9m views

Getting to grips with some basic clothing repair skills will mean that you won’t have to get rid of items just because they’ve lost a button or developed a small tear. This Tik Tok includes several step-by-step tutorials for everything from how to sew on buttons, apply patches, and repair seams.

‘Buying clothes that have multiple functions’ has 1.8m views

Buying versatile pieces is one of the best ways to keep your clothing bills down. For instance, garments that can be dressed up or down are always excellent value for money. Chinos are a great example. They can be paired with a t-shirt or sweater for a casual style or dressed up with a smart shirt and jacket for a more formal look.

‘Try swishing’ has 114.6k views