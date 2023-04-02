According to emergency services, an explosion in a cafe in Russia’s Saint Petersburg killed one person and injured six others on Sunday

6
The explosion killed a well-known Russian military blogger named Vladlen Tatarsky.
SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS
- Murder Three London 2019 Simbiso Aretha Moula
- Richard Bolder of Fathoms Reach, Hayling Island has been jailed for four years and three months
- Police are appealing for help finding a stolen Dachshund
- Almost 20 drivers caught speeding while most people were staying home to save lives have been fined a total of nearly £9,000, given a total of 108 points
- Six people have been jailed for running a brothel which exploited young Romanian women to work as prostitutes.
- Detectives are appealing for witnesses after four officers were injured in a collision in Southwark
- Appeal to locate missing boy from Medway
- Three men from Telford have been jailed for producing cannabis
- #Manchester First Victim of Wicked Manchester Arena Attack Named
- Amber Met Office Weather Warning updated for snow
- A man has been charged after a decommissioned grenade was found at #HeathrowAirport Terminal Two
- Novichok investigation moves to Swindon as Air ambulance Medics car is seized