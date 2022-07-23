According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), this is up from 2.9 million, or one in every 19, a week earlier.

“Overall, infections have continued to rise in England, reaching levels similar to those seen in April during the Omicron BA.2 wave,” said Kara Steel, Senior Statistician for the Covid-19 Infection Survey.

In the week ending July 13, the number of people testing positive in the UK increased by 7% to an estimated 3.8 million, up from 3.5 million in the previous seven days.

It is the highest estimate for total infections since mid-April, but it is still less than the March record of 4.9 million.

Because many people do not report positive test results to the NHS, the ONS now provides estimated figures for the rate of Covid infections in the UK.

Infection rates were highest in those aged 16 to 24, 50 to 69, and lowest in children aged 6 to 11.

The virus is most common in Scotland, where an estimated 340,900 people, or one in every 15, were infected in the week ending July 14.

Meanwhile, the ONS stated that trends in both Wales and Northern Ireland were uncertain.

In Wales, infections have stabilised at 183,200, or one in every 17 people, roughly unchanged from 183,500 the previous week, which was also one in every 17.

In Northern Ireland, infections are estimated to have decreased to 88,400 people, or one in every 20, from 107,600, or one in every 17.

The BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron variants cause the majority of infections, accounting for 89.2 percent of infections in the week ending July 3.