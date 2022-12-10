According to the Met Office, parts of Kent could receive up to 10cm of snow on Sunday and Monday

A yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office

The alert was updated this morning to state that snow and ice are no longer a threat until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the Met Office, up to 5cm of snow could fall “quite widely” across Kent. However, some areas may receive twice as much.

The North Downs run from Farnham in Surrey to Dover, passing through Sevenoaks, up to Gillingham, and down to Aylesford, Wye, Hawkinge, and Dover.

The Met Office predicts up to 10cm of snow in the High Weald area.

Forecasters have warned that there is a small chance of road travel delays due to stranded vehicles and passengers, as well as rail and air travel delays or cancellations.

There is also a chance that some rural communities will be cut off, as well as injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Untreated pavements and cycle paths may become impassable, and power outages and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be disrupted.

Earlier this week, health officials issued a level three warning because temperatures in some parts of the UK were expected to reach -10 degrees Celsius.

“While confidence is very low at this stage, there is a chance that a band of sleet and snow could push in,” a Met Office spokesman said yesterday.

“This has the potential to produce accumulations of 2-5cm across much of the country, and possibly up to 10cm in some places, most likely but not exclusively over higher ground such as the South Downs, North Downs, and High Weald.”

“Ice is also likely to form on untreated surfaces, particularly near coasts where rain or sleet is more likely.”

“There is still a risk of freezing fog in places, particularly southern England, especially for Sunday and Monday mornings,” said Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington today.

“On Sunday, there is also a slight chance of a band of sleet or snow moving into the far south-east.”

“If this occurs, it may cause some disruption, particularly during rush hour on Monday.” “An alert has been issued.”