According to the UK Health Security Agency, the number of children under the age of 15 who have died from Strep A in the UK has risen to 15

According to new data from England, the number of deaths since September
has risen to 13.
The other two deaths occurred in Wales and Northern Ireland.
Scarlet fever, strep throat, and the skin infection impetigo are all caused
by Strep A.
Though most infections are minor, the bacteria can develop into invasive
Group A Streptococcal disease, which is fatal.
The UKHSA reported 652 reports of the invasive form of the disease since
September, which is more than the same period in the previous five years.
There have been 85 cases of Strep A infections in children aged one to four
this season.
This compares to 194 cases in that age group during the entire 2017/2018
high season.
There have also been 60 cases involving children aged 5 to 9. In England,
60 deaths have been reported across all age groups since September.
The increase in cases is thought to be due to high levels of bacteria and
increased social mixing, according to the UKHSA.
According to the agency, there is no current evidence of a new strain
circulating.

