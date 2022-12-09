According to the UK Health Security Agency, the number of children under the age of 15 who have died from Strep A in the UK has risen to 15

According to new data from England, the number of deaths since September

has risen to 13.

The other two deaths occurred in Wales and Northern Ireland.

Scarlet fever, strep throat, and the skin infection impetigo are all caused

by Strep A.

Though most infections are minor, the bacteria can develop into invasive

Group A Streptococcal disease, which is fatal.

The UKHSA reported 652 reports of the invasive form of the disease since

September, which is more than the same period in the previous five years.

There have been 85 cases of Strep A infections in children aged one to four

this season.

This compares to 194 cases in that age group during the entire 2017/2018

high season.

There have also been 60 cases involving children aged 5 to 9. In England,

60 deaths have been reported across all age groups since September.

The increase in cases is thought to be due to high levels of bacteria and

increased social mixing, according to the UKHSA.

According to the agency, there is no current evidence of a new strain

circulating.