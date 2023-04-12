Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Wednesday, April 12, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Action against private hospitals to boost patients’ access to information

Action against private hospitals to boost patients’ access to information

by uknip247

Two hospitals have been warned to provide information for publication about the quality of their private healthcare services after failing to comply with The Private Healthcare Market Investigation Order

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has written publicly to 2 private hospitals (a letter to the Ulster Independent Clinic, and a letter to the Fortius Clinic) after their failure to provide data for publication on performance and patient outcomes so that prospective patients have the information they need to compare healthcare providers and consultants. Both hospitals have produced a plan to achieve compliance within 6 months and if this is not fulfilled, then the CMA can take further enforcement action.

Under the CMA’s Private Healthcare Market Investigation Order 2014 (PHO), a private hospital must supply the Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN) with information about the treatment it has carried out for its private patients so it can be published for patients and healthcare professionals to see. This allows patients to compare which is the best private hospital for them.

The CMA has found that Fortius Clinic in London and Ulster Independent Clinic in Belfast failed to provide the data specified in the Order, which means PHIN cannot process and publish a range of information related to patient care and outcomes. They have also failed to adequately resolve data issues that would support information on consultants at the clinics to be published.

This breach of the PHO means that private patients are unable to make accurate comparisons when choosing a provider by reference to important markers such as patient feedback and patient outcomes. The clinics’ failures are detailed in these letters written by the CMA to each hospital.

David Stewart, Executive Director, Markets and Mergers at the CMA said:

Choosing private healthcare is an important and, at times, difficult choice. So, it is vital that private hospitals empower customers, through PHIN, with the information to help them understand and select the best care for them and their families. Some hospitals are not doing this.

Consultants must also provide their consultation and treatment fees for publication, and three-quarters have already done so.

So, we are now ramping up enforcement action to ensure that the remaining hospitals and consultants that are breaking the rules will face the consequences, so patients don’t lose out.

The CMA seeks the swiftest possible way of addressing non-compliance. For breaches of this kind, this could be through the voluntary actions of hospitals or, if necessary, the CMA could issue legally binding directions or begin court action.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Increased flexibility of alternative fuel payments, so more households will be supported with their energy bills

Man in Church stabbing granted bail by court

Police appeal after a BMW and a Ford Mondeo were involved in a head-on fatal collision

After beating his grandfather to death in their New Cross home, a grandson has pleaded guilty to manslaughter

First Pictures as Met Police Murder investigation team probing Hackney Death

Officers investigating a report of an assault in Maidstone have released CCTV images

A teenager who has dedicated hundreds of hours volunteering and raising money for charities and animals has been recognised with an award

Mum and Baby Reunited with Lifesaving Ambulance Crew

Man dies after an incident on Kingsland High Street

12 Fire engines and over 100 firefighters called to East Sussex Garden Centre blaze

How You Can Effectively Deal with Toenail Fungus Once and for All

The A1 in Northumberland is closed northbound between the A1068 near Alnwick and B1340 near Denwick due to a police led incident. 

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More