Action Fraud has received an increased volume of reports over the last 48 hours from organisations that have been affected by DDoS attacks

A denial of service (DoS) attack occurs when users are denied access to computer services (or resources), usually by overloading the service with requests.

An attack becomes a ‘distributed denial of service’ (DDoS), when it comes from multiple devices. This is the most common form of DoS attack on websites. However, attacks on any type of system including industrial control systems which support critical processes – can result in a denial of service.

DoS attacks are one of the modern cyber criminal’s favourite tools; they are effective against some of the strongest targets, yet comparatively cheap and easy to run. The only reliable way to weather a DoS attack is to be prepared, to remain vigilant and to act swiftly when an attack begins.

If your organisation has been affected by fraud or cyber crime, please report it to Action Fraud by searching “Action Fraud Reporting” or by calling 0300 123 2040.

If you are a business or charity other organisation which is currently suffering a live cyber attack (in progress), please call 0300 123 2040 immediately.

The National Cyber Security Centre offers advice around DoS attacks and can be found by searching “NCSC Denial of Service Guidance”

