Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Tuesday, April 4, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Action Fraud has received over 60 reports relating to a scam that steals access to a victim’s #whatsapp account

Action Fraud has received over 60 reports relating to a scam that steals access to a victim’s #whatsapp account

by uknip247

The scam begins when a criminal gets access to another WhatsApp account which has you listed as a contact.

The criminal, posing as your friend or someone that’s a member of a WhatsApp group you’re in, will then send you seemingly normal messages to try and start a conversation with you. However, around the same time you will receive a text message from WhatsApp with a six-digit code.

This is because the criminal has been trying to login to WhatsApp using your mobile number.

The criminal will claim that they sent you their code by accident and ask you to help them by sending it to them. Once the criminal has this code, they can login to your WhatsApp account and lock you out.

The criminal will then use the same tactic with your WhatsApp contacts to steal more accounts and use them to perpetrate fraud.

What can you do?

• Set up two-step verification (2fa) to give an extra layer of protection to your account. Tap Settings > Account >Two-step verification > Enable.

• STOP. THINK. CALL. If a family member or friend makes an unusual request on WhatsApp, always call the person to confirm their identity.

• Never share your account’s activation code (that’s the 6 digit code you receive via SMS)

• You can report spam messages or block a sender within WhatsApp. Press and hold on the message bubble, select ‘Report’ and then follow the instructions

For more information about protecting yourself online Google – “National Cyber Security Centre Cyberaware” or “Take Five to Stop Fraud”
 

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

The UK government’s proposal to house asylum seekers on a barge off the coast of Dorset has been met with opposition, with local Conservative...

Armed Robbers escape empty-handed after Cricklewood cash-in-transit robbery

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a sexual assault on a train between Port Glasgow and Glasgow Central

Lee Powell and Pierre Lima have been sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court for possession with intent to supply cocaine

A man who committed a series of burglaries at businesses in Northwich – including at a charity shop – has been jailed

Seven men sentenced to more than 27 years in prison

A man has been convicted of murder following the death of 34-year-old Lauren Wilson in Renfrew

Burnley man jailed for controlling and coercive behaviour against his wife

Bolton man who threw ammonia in face of his victim has been jailed for a decade

 A father has admitted to murdering his 11-year-old son

Six years and nine months in prison for Hospital arsonist

A husband and wife from Hertfordshire who tried to smuggle more than £200,000 out of the UK during the height of the Covid lockdown...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More