Acton murder: A 23-year-old aspiring rapper has been identified and photographed after being killed in an ambush yards from his home

For the first time, the name and image of an aspiring rapper murdered just yards from his home in Acton have been released. Police discovered Fernando Johnson, 23, seriously injured on Rosebank Way in Acton at 2.15 a.m. today (Thursday, January 26).

His family told the Evening Standard that he was ambushed by two men as he was getting out of his car. The road is closed off, and police officers are on the scene near the A40 dual carriageway.

Fernando, whose rapper name was Fdot, was described as a “lovely person who will be sadly missed,” according to a cousin of the victim. “As far as we know, this isn’t gang-related,” they added.

Fernando’s assailants are still at large, and a post-mortem will be performed soon to determine whether he was shot or stabbed.

“A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Acton,” a Met Police spokesperson said. At around 2.15 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, police were called to reports of a man injured in Rosebank Way, W3. Officers and the London Ambulance Service responded and discovered a man in his twenties with a serious injury. He died at the scene despite the best efforts of the emergency services.

“A crime scene is still present at the location. The search for and notification of next of kin is ongoing. In due course, a post-mortem examination will be scheduled. There have been no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference CAD 514/26Jan. Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.”