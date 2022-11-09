Actor Bill Treacher, who played Arthur Fowler in EastEnders, has died aged 92, his family has confirmed

He was one of the BBC soap’s original cast members and appeared from 1985 until 1996.

Mr Treacher died late on Saturday night after suffering declining health for some time, his family said.

A statement from his family said: “The family of the actor Bill Treacher are sad to announce that Bill died late Saturday night, 5 November 2022.

“He was 92 years old and his health had been declining for some time. He was much loved by his wife, Kate, his son, Jamie and his daughter, Sophie.

“Bill was a brilliant actor and a wonderful husband and father, plus a very fine human being. He will be hugely missed.