Additional Patrols Implemented in Backwell Following Reports of Indecent Exposure

Avon & Somerset Police have stepped up patrols in the Backwell area after two disturbing reports of indecent exposure in recent days. In both incidents, women encountered a man exposing himself while walking around Backwell Lake.

The first incident occurred on Thursday, 27 July, at approximately 8.30pm. A woman reported to the police that she had encountered a man exposing himself while walking near the lake. She bravely contacted the authorities later that night after returning home. The description provided by the woman portrays the suspect as a white male, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, with brown hair and facial hair, aged between 25 and 30. During the incident, the man was seen wearing shorts and riding a black pushbike.

The second similar incident was reported on Tuesday, 1 August, at around 3.20pm. However, by the time officers arrived at the scene, the man had already left the area.

In response to these concerning incidents, PCSO Kate Turner and PCSO Harry Mohide are conducting foot patrols at Backwell Lake, aiming to identify the perpetrator and reassure the community. Sergeant Lee Kerslake, from the Nailsea Neighbourhood Policing Team, emphasises the importance of reporting any suspicious incidents and encourages residents to approach the officers on patrol with their concerns.

While the victims of these incidents were fortunately not physically harmed, they were understandably upset. The police are offering support services to the victims to ensure they receive the necessary assistance during this difficult time.

It is worth noting that a similar incident was reported in Chelvey, near the River Kenn, on Monday, 22 May. Although it is unclear if this incident is connected to the recent ones in Backwell, the authorities are keeping an open mind, considering the proximity of the locations.

Sgt Kerslake urges anyone who has experienced similar incidents in the past to come forward and report them to the police. This will provide valuable information that could aid in identifying the offender and potentially prevent further incidents. Information can be reported to the neighbourhood team online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 5223180704. Additionally, Crimestoppers offers an anonymous reporting option through their website or at 0800 555111.

Residents are advised to call 999 if they witness a crime in progress.