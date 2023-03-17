Saturday, March 18, 2023
Saturday, March 18, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Additional patrols in Sittingbourne to tackle anti-social behaviour

Additional patrols in Sittingbourne to tackle anti-social behaviour

by uknip247

There will be increased police presence in Sittingbourne this weekend following a recent rise in reports of nuisance behaviour.

A 48-hour dispersal order, under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime, and Policing Act 2014, will commence at 4pm on Friday 17 March 2023 and remain in place until 8pm on Saturday 18 March.

Patrolling officers will be visible in public spaces throughout the town – including retail parks – to deter crimes, with a focus on thefts, vehicle crimes, disturbances, and other anti-social activities.

Inspector Vanessa Foster, of Swale Community Safety Unit, said:

‘We take all reports of anti-social behaviour seriously and residents shouldn’t have to put up with it. Additional patrols will be actively seeking to reduce any incidents of anti-social behaviour and will issue fines, make arrests, and charge offenders as necessary.

‘I urge people to continue reporting incidents to us as they see it happen. The information is invaluable in ensuring any issues can be policed effectively.’

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

Two police officers have been stabbed in a late-night attack in Soho

Detectives have charged a man with the murder of another man in...

New £6m match funding boost from the UK Government for Comic Relief...

The popular supermarket chain Aldi announced a third pay increase in a...

British Transport Police have successfully overturned the decision of an independent misconduct...

The recent decision by The Court of Appeal to reduce the original...

A criminal who went on the run for eight years over his...

Detectives investigating an incident of large-scale disorder in Dumbarton have arrested seven...

A recent operation carried out by German police across the states of...

A man has been jailed for a number of offences including controlling...

Drug dealer involved in large-scale conspiracy to supply cocaine & heroin across...

Lancashire Police investigation into drug dealing in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre, has...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More