Additional patrols in Sittingbourne to tackle anti-social behaviour

There will be increased police presence in Sittingbourne this weekend following a recent rise in reports of nuisance behaviour.

A 48-hour dispersal order, under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime, and Policing Act 2014, will commence at 4pm on Friday 17 March 2023 and remain in place until 8pm on Saturday 18 March.

Patrolling officers will be visible in public spaces throughout the town – including retail parks – to deter crimes, with a focus on thefts, vehicle crimes, disturbances, and other anti-social activities.

Inspector Vanessa Foster, of Swale Community Safety Unit, said:

‘We take all reports of anti-social behaviour seriously and residents shouldn’t have to put up with it. Additional patrols will be actively seeking to reduce any incidents of anti-social behaviour and will issue fines, make arrests, and charge offenders as necessary.

‘I urge people to continue reporting incidents to us as they see it happen. The information is invaluable in ensuring any issues can be policed effectively.’