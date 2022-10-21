ADVERTISEMENT

Liz Truss has resigned as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

In her statement, she stated that she took office during a period of “great economic and international instability.”

She stated that she is resigning because she is unable to fulfil the mandate she was elected on by Tory members.

Liz Truss went on to say that she met with Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, today.

They agreed that a leadership election will be held within the next week, and that she will remain prime minister until a successor is chosen.

Her resignation comes after a chaotic day at Westminster in which Ms Truss faced open revolt as the number of Tory MPs demanding her resignation grew.

Earlier, Ms Truss met with Sir Graham Brady, the chair of the backbench Conservatives’ 1922 Committee.

In response, Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said the Conservatives “no longer have a mandate to govern” and called for an immediate general election.

“The British people deserve so much better than this revolving door of chaos after 12 years of Tory failure.” The Conservatives have set new records for taxation, destroyed our institutions, and caused a cost-of-living crisis in recent years.

“Now they’ve crashed the economy so badly that people are facing £500 monthly mortgage increases.” “It will take years to repair the damage they have caused,” he said in a statement.

Following the Prime Minister’s resignation, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey also called for a general election.

“We don’t need another Conservative Prime Minister who lurches from crisis to crisis,” he said on Twitter.

“A general election is now required to remove the Conservatives from power.”